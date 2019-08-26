‘Drenched in sweat’: Austin ISD mom questions why hour-long bus ride has no A/C

Austin ISD replaces old buses with A/C-equipped buses, but says it’s not financially prudent to install air conditioning in buses they’re going to retire soon. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin mom, upset over her daughters’ long bus ride without air conditioning, wants the district to reconsider how it decides which routes get A/C and which don’t.

Kai Bush’s two daughters are juniors at Anderson High School, but they live in east Austin and are bused to the northwest school as part of a diversity program. The first day of school, both were excited to start their classes, but it didn’t last by the time they got home that evening.

“Both of them got off the bus,” Bush said. “I had a big smile, and they were drenched in sweat.”

It was 103 degrees that afternoon, and the two had just endured an hour on the bus in rush hour traffic with no air conditioning. The school year started with a string of 100-degree days, and rolling the bus windows down doesn’t help much in stop-and-go traffic, she said.

“The thing that frustrates me is that if you were to see an animal in car, parked in a car with the windows cracked in this 105-degree weather,” Bush said, “you would probably have more concern than it seems they have for the health and safety of our children.”

She called Austin ISD about her concerns, and they told her they do prioritize buses with air conditioning for longer routes. But her daughters’ trip, the district says, is half as long as some of the routes drivers run every day, and they don’t have enough A/C-equipped buses to go around.

