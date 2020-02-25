Dozens of AISD special education employees express frustration at board meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of current and former AISD special education employees are at Monday’s school board meeting to express their frustrations with the department.

Around three weeks after AISD acknowledged a “critical shortage” of staff in its Special Education Department, the board of trustees will vote on whether to approve for additional compensation for employees in the department.

The district said back in early February that over the past school year 29 members of their special education department have left their jobs.

AISD said the entire department has more than 2,000 employees. The district emphasized that special education staffing challenges are happening across Texas and across the country, but AISD employee union Education Austin said it believes that AISD has driven out employees who wanted to stay with the district.

Three weeks ago AISD announced pay adjustments would be coming for certain special education staff to help address this shortage.

Monday, the board is scheduled vote on whether to approve pay increases for these special education employees. Speech language pathologists wore blue shirts at the meeting, while special education evaluation services employees wore red “Education Austin” shirts.

These pay boosts would happen as early as March for “administrative professionals” within the department, including speech pathologists, life skills specialists, mental health specialists, and transition specialists. Additionally, the district would make an additional $500 stipend available for special education staff who didn’t see an increase at the start of the school year, including audiologists, behavior specialists, mental health specialists, occupational therapists, orientation/mobility instructors, and bilingual speech pathologists.

Also on the table would be an agreement to pay $15 per-class period for teachers and teacher assistants who substitute during one of their planning periods because a substitute was not available, a practice the district said is only to be used in emergencies.

This contract the trustees will vote on also says that special education aides would not be allowed to act as substitute teachers during these emergency absences.

Both AISD administration and Education Austin, the AISD employees union, say they support these changes. In board documents, the district noted that adjusting salaries with the market is necessary to keep competitive pay for employees. The district also noted while in the 2019- 20 school year it offered an increased stipend to special education classroom teachers, in order remain competitive with “local peer districts” AISD is asking that other special education positions receive a $500 stipend increase.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will be the discussion Monday about special education staffing.