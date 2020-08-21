Disability advocates call for investigation after controversial educational training session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Region 13 Education Service Center, a collaborative partner to central Texas school districts, is under fire following a virtual training seminar delivered to educators in July.

Disability Rights Texas, an organization advocating for Texans with disabilities, is calling for an investigation into the presentation which it says “brokered in stereotypes, encouraged educators to deny or exit students eligible under emotional disturbance and rely on exclusionary discipline.”

The training on July 16 was supposed to teach about the dynamics of challenging students, and Disability Rights Texas says it did present “some accurate information on behavior strategies.”

According to a letter delivered to Region 13 ESC, the group is calling on the Texas Education Agency to ensure that all ESC presentations include at least one licensed specialist in school psychology to review all training materials prior to delivery.

The letter also makes a list of several demands, including suspending all trainings by the presenter and conducting a review of his other trainings. It also wants to know why other ESC 13 staff didn’t intervene and asked for experts to be involved in and review future trainings. It also wanted participants in the July 16 training to be notified of issues with it and offered a retraining.

KXAN has reached out to the Region 13 ESC for additional context and comment on this complaint and will update this story when it responds.

