Despite dwindling attendance and enrollment, Hutto ISD makes extra effort to find missing students

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — School districts across Central Texas are having trouble retaining students.

Since the pandemic began, public school districts have lost families who have chosen private tutoring or charter schools instead of the virtual learning they offer.

It’s a problem widespread in Texas. Here in our area, Austin ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Hays CISD, to name just a few, have all lost students. Austin ISD alone lost 5,545 students between February 2020 and February 2021.

A look at enrollment numbers at only a few Central Texas school districts. The numbers represent a single day snapshot from February 2020 and February 2021.

However, Hutto ISD has actually gained nearly 300 students. Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas credits her Parent and Family Engagement Specialist, Joe DeLeon, with his proactive approach to comforting and welcoming families to the district.

“These students aren’t lost. I just need to find where they are,” DeLeon said. “I’ll do anything I can to try to make that connection and find them.”

DeLeon’s daily mission is to track down students, whether they have left the district or if they are currently enrolled and are having attendance issues.

He gets creative, going door-to-door or looking for mutual friends on social media, to find them and ask how he can make things better. He often says families run into roadblocks with connectivity, which require simple solutions like a new hotspot or laptop.

“Once these families see that the Hutto ISD really cares about them, the attitude changes,” DeLeon said. “They know that we are here to reach out and help and make sure their son or daughter succeeds in their education.”

DeLeon’s mission of ensuring attendance and high enrollment is critical for the district’s wellbeing. State funding for the district’s future is tied to average daily attendance. So participation, whether in-person or virtual, is necessary for all students.

And the yearly budget, which the board of trustees decides a year in advance, is based on projected enrollment. When the student enrollment does not meet expectations, teacher salaries, positions, special programs and the like all hang in the balance. Based on the Texas Education Agency funding formula, every lost student roughly equates to more than $5,000 lost.

Even still, Estrada Thomas says DeLeon’s mission is much more than just preserving funding. It’s about ensuring family comfort and proving the district wants their kids to succeed.

“He’s not after a child because it represents a dollar figure. That’s probably the furthest thing from his mind,” Estrada Thomas said. “He’s after a child and looking for that child, because we need to have them with us.”

While Hutto ISD’s enrollment has grown over the course of the pandemic, the board of trustees expected it to be much higher. This past fall, the district projected about 2,000 additional students. Administrators say those missing students are mostly pre-k, kindergarten and first graders.

#ACEit!

With attendance no longer solely tied to a physical presence in the classroom, the E3 Alliance is trying something new to try to attract students and encourage families to “ACE” — attend, commit and engage.

The alliance collaborated with local Grammy award-nominated artist SaulPaul on an “ACE it” music video.

Dr. Thymai Dong, the E3 Alliance’s Director of Community Solutions, said it was a creative way to connect to kids and pass along a message of perseverance despite the hardships the pandemic has brought.

“He really captures the message about how important it is for students to show up, to shine and to be successful in school, so they can have a successful career beyond high school,” Dong said.

The Alliance has also created a new website with a list of resources for both school districts and families, with tips to increase attendance, commitment and engagement.