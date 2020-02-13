Dell Medical School earns full accreditation, will graduate first class in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dell Medical School at The University of Texas has been granted full accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Education.

The school, which will graduate it’s first class of medical students this May, had to meet a handful of standards to gain this recognition.

“With full accreditation, the medical school is now poised to confer degrees upon a group of physicians who will serve our communities and help set a new standard for excellence in medicine and health care,” said UT Austin President Greg Fenves.

The new milestone places Dell Medical among 172 other U.S. and Canadian medical schools who have also received the accreditation.

This will allow Dell Med students to accomplish critical steps in their career development, including:

Taking the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE).

Becoming eligible for residency programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

Earning a state board license, for most students. Dell Med’s next milestone is expected on March 20, known as “Match Day,” when members of the Class of 2020 will learn where they will continue their medical training as residents. On May 21, Dell Med will graduate its first class.

Dell Med is the first medical school in 50 years to be built from the ground up at a top-tier research University.