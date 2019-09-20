Del Valle ISD to launch student-run record label

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting this fall, students at Del Valle Independent School District will have the chance to become a part of the music scene with a new student-run record label.

Del Valle Records is open to any grade level within the district and will be housed at Del Valle High School.

All functions of the music business will be paired with corresponding departments and curriculum, such as fine arts, business, and technology, with each necessary job to be performed by the students.

“This is a unique opportunity to match students and curriculum with the job functions of a record company,” said Del Valle High School Principal, Joseph Welch. “It will be a tool to engage, motivate, and educate students interested in creative careers.”

Bungalo Records, an American independent music label, will distribute music created by Del Valle Records.

Products from Del Valle Records will include audio, visual, books, animation, television shows, and public service announcements.