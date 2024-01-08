DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Del Valle Independent School District School Board meets Monday night to fill a vacancy that opened last summer over a residency “error.”

According to the agenda for Monday night’s special meeting, board members will meet privately to interview potential candidates for the District 2 trustee seat. Board members are expected to publicly appoint their chosen candidate, who will take the job on Monday night.

In July, the board said the elected trustee, Damian Pantoja, vacated the seat when he “filed a sworn statement of residency in Austin ISD in order to obtain a homestead exemption which he received.” Under Travis County Appraisal District rules, a homestead exemption must be filed for a person’s primary residence.

Since Pantoja filed his exemption paperwork in an area that fell under the AISD jurisdiction, he “immediately and automatically ceased holding office in Del Valle ISD,” according to the district.

Through a statement issued by his attorney Bill Aleshire in July, Pantoja said he is a “firm believer in accepting the results of one’s actions,” acknowledged not seeking professional advice, and added, “my error has given my opponents the opportunity to have me removed.”

Pantoja called for the Board of Trustees to call a special election to fill the remaining year and six months of the term instead of having the school board choose a replacement.

Aleshire told KXAN in July, “At the earliest opportunity, Mr. Pantoja will ask the voters of District 2 to return him as their representative on the DVISD Board.”