Del Valle ISD to be last area school to return to the classroom Tuesday

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) —Del Valle Independent School District students and teachers return to the classroom Tuesday, making them the last area school district to do so.

The district says about 4,600 students chose to learn in-person, which is 44% of the student body.

Masks will be required for both teachers and students, they will have plexiglass dividers separating teachers and students in the classroom.

Del Valle ISD has a large Latino population, which has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus. The district says they are taking steps to reach out to make sure everyone is educated and safety measures are being practiced by all.

“We are very fortunate that we have multiple partnerships across the community including the Austin Latino Coalition,” said Del Valle ISD Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle. “They have coordinated several PPE drives here in the district so that we could provide PPE to our families and make sure our families are educated, and know what they need to do to protect themselves, and that they also have the resources and supplies.”

The district says nurses are also in constant communications with families educating them about best safety practices and also providing safety resources.

The district installed thermal cameras at the entrance of all its schools and on school buses so they can identify anyone who might be running a fever.