DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A group of Del Valle ISD students took their first steps into Tesla’s new Manufacturing Development Program.

Students signed letters of intent Saturday to join the program with the Austin automaker. The program will train students for future jobs at Tesla at Austin Community College.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Twitter that 65 students signed up for the program, and there are a few spaces remaining.

DVISD gave Tesla over $60 million in tax breaks for its new gigafactory in Travis County, which opened in April with a “Cyber Rodeo.”