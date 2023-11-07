DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Del Valle Independent School District said Monday families of elementary and middle school students, including those outside of the district, were invited to learn about academic and career programs at Del Valle High School.

The district said the program called Discover Del Valle takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at the high school on Ross Road beginning at 6.

According to the district, families will hear about careers including health sciences, culinary arts, automotive technology, welding and robotics.

The district said families will also be able to tour the restaurant-grade kitchen, mock hospital, full-size welding shop and the auto shop with several vehicle lifts.

DVISD will also update parents about the Early College High School and P-TECH building that is under construction next door to Del Valle High. It is scheduled to open next fall.