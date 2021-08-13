Del Valle ISD, San Marcos CISD adopt mask mandates

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a mask mandate Thursday evening, which is in line with recent Austin-Travis County orders.

The resolution will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all district campuses and buildings starting Friday. This includes the “Meet the Teacher” event on Friday as well.

The district said it will be offering a virtual option for students under the age of 12, since they can’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.

“This evening the Board and the District took another positive step to protect our students and staff. The combination of masking with the district’s existing safety protocols creates a safer learning environment for our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle said in a press release.

Del Valle ISD isn’t the only school district in Central Texas that adopted a mask mandate Thursday night.

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District approved to require masks indoors in a 6-1 vote.

San Marcos CISD and Del Valle ISD join the Austin Independent School District in requiring masks for staff, students and visitors on school campuses and district facilities.

This comes after Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown signed orders earlier this week to require masks in public schools and in city/county buildings.