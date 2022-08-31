DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle Independent School District ranks in the top 25 for most equitable districts in Texas, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The school district comes in at No. 24 out of more than 1,000 school systems in the state and far beats out other districts in the Austin metro area.

The study released Aug. 23 looked at two main factors: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Scores were then based on point system evaluating the district’s per-student spending and household income as it relates to the state’s averages for spending and income.

The only other school district in the KXAN viewing area that ranks in the top 25 is Flatonia ISD in Fayette County, which is ranked No. 21.

Conversely, Eanes ISD is one of the least equitable districts in the state, coming in at No. 1,011 out of 1,016.

Austin ISD comes in at No. 323 for most equitable in Texas. Here’s a breakdown of districts in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties and how they ranked in the equity study: