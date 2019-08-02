Del Valle ISD hosts district wide pre-K enrollment fair

A Del Valle teacher sets up her pre-K classroom on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle Independent School District is making sure its youngest students are ready for the upcoming school year.

DVISD hosted a district-wide Pre-K enrollment fair Thursday with School leaders present to help parents through the process.

“We are a service for our parents and we’re a family, and we want to do what’s best for our students and what’s best for our parents,” Dr. Tielle Villerot with DVISD said.

Representatives from the special education, transportation, child nutrition and nursing services departments were also in attendance.

More information on Pre-K enrollment in DVISD can be found on the district’s website here.