Del Valle ISD dual-language program now funded for ALL students

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Del Valle Independent School District’s saying, “Bienvenidos” — it’s welcoming all families who will now all have access to its dual-language program.

This will start at the pre-K level, originally only funded for a select group of low-income students through the State of Texas.

Now, with advocacy from City of Austin, District 2 Rep. Vanessa Fuentes, and others, Austin and Travis County have invested $1.5 million to fund the program for all students who are interested.

The City of Austin is putting up $750,000, with Travis County matching that amount. It will help Del Valle ISD hire more teachers, and teacher assistants who are certified.

According to the City of Austin, there will be between five and nine new bilingual pre-K classrooms, not to exceed 20 students per class.

Enrollment will be open starting in January for fall 2022.

