DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle Independent School District teachers and staff are getting a raise.

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees during a special board meeting on Monday approved the superintendent’s recommendation of a 6% salary increase for all teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses, paraprofessionals, auxiliary staff and administration.

The district’s starting teacher salary is now $58,000 per year, the minimum hourly rate for auxiliary staff is $16 per hour, and the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $22 per hour.

The salary increases are part of a balanced budget proposal presented to the board by the superintendent and administration, according to a release from the district.

“This is the second year in a row that we have increased teacher salaries by 6%. Del Valle ISD teachers and staff are the heart of the district, providing our students with care and love,” said Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle in the release. “Our raises over the past several years set DVISD apart and make it a destination district for educators and staff across the state.”

Del Valle ISD said in the release it also offers employees significant stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including an increase for Bilingual Certified teachers to $7,500 and Special Education teachers to $5,000. Other stipends include $3,000 for secondary science and math teachers.

The district is hosting a job fair for all positions on Thursday, May 11 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center located at 5301 Ross Rd. in Del Valle.

Job postings and pre-registration for the job fair is available online.