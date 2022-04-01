DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — With Tesla’s opening party for its massive Travis County factory less than a week away, the Del Valle Independent School District is making plans now to release students early.

Del Valle ISD said the decision was made “due to anticipated traffic” from the event planned for Thursday, April 7.

Here are the early dismissal times:

Middle schools: 12:45 p.m.

Elementary schools: 1:45 p.m.

Discipline Alternative Education: 3 p.m.

Opportunity Center: 3 p.m.

Del Valle High School: 3 p.m.

County documents show the party could last from 4:00 to 11:29 p.m. that day, and the gigafactory could host up to 15,000 guests.

The Tesla factory is located at 13101 Tesla Road, which is in the Del Valle area and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The road was formerly called Harold Green Road, but county commissioners in January approved the name change.