Current Austin ISD COVID-19 case count as of Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a snapshot of COVID-19 cases within the Austin Independent School District as of Friday, Nov. 6.

From Nov. 2-5, Austin ISD reported 23 new positive cases, which include 11 students and 12 employees. In the same time frame, the district reported 235 new exposures—193 of which are students and 42 are employees.

These numbers do not include students or staff members who are in remote settings, Austin ISD said.

Cumulative data

As of Friday, Austin ISD reports it has had 102 positive cases overall since Sept. 8. That includes 43 students, 52 workers and seven others, which are people like contractors and community members.

Additionally, 910 overall exposures have been reported.

Schools with the highest numbers

Here are the campuses with the highest number of cumulative positive cases, according to Austin ISD. They are all high schools.

Austin High School: 5

Bowie High School: 5

McCallum High School: 5

Austin ISD has a running log of COVID-19 cases on its website here, which is updated every day at 1 p.m. You can check positive cases, possible exposures, cumulative data and get a campus-by-campus breakdown.