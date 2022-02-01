Crossing guard OK after assault near Hill Elementary, school says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no arrests were made after a crossing guard was assaulted near Hill Elementary School grounds in northwest Austin Monday afternoon.

The school sent a letter to families Tuesday, saying the crossing guard “is doing fine now,” and he was treated and released from the hospital after the assault.

The school said while no students saw the attack, campus leaders are doing what they can to comfort students who hear about the incident and may feel confused or frightened.

“It’s good to acknowledge their feelings and that what happened was upsetting,” the letter read.

Hill Elementary directed families to email administration or call the school at (512) 414-2369 if their child needs to speak with a counselor to help process what happened.

“Violence has no place on or near our campus. City of Austin Police are investigating, and we’ll continue to work with AISD Police to make sure our campus is safe and secure for all members of our campus community,” the letter said.

KXAN reached out to APD about the assault. The department said officers responded to the school area around 2:38 p.m. Monday, and no arrests were made.

The school is located off Tallwood Drive, near Steck Avenue and Mesa Drive.