Cowabunga! ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ creator donates pizza lunch to River Oaks Elementary

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Heroes in a half-shell, indeed.

Students and staff at River Oaks Elementary School will get the dish of choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Dec. 14 compliments of the crime-fighting quartets co-creator Kevin Eastman, the Pflugerville Independent School District said in a press release Thursday.

Eastman, who with Peter Laird came up with the characters named after Renaissance artists for a comic book in 1984, is donating pizza for lunch at the school, and it’s part of the school’s 12 Days of Christmas celebration.

Becca Wang, a counselor at the school, met Eastman at a comic book convention, the press release said. Along with his wife Courtney, Eastman wanted to make a donation after he saw Wang call for breakfast and lunch donations for teachers, the press release said.

In addition to Eastman’s donation, the following businesses have pledged several donations to the school’s program. They are:

Walmart (school supplies)

H-E-B (school supplies)

Connally High School (Adopt-A-Child program)

Orange Theory Fitness Domain ($200 gift card, free promotional items and over $2,000 in gifts)

Paul Martin’s American Grill ($100 gift card)

A+ Federal Credit Union (breakfast, promotional items and $50 gift card)

Teapioca Lounge off Parmer Lane (gift card for each staff member)

TruSkin Dermatology (skincare items)

The school’s celebration continues through Dec. 18.