AUSTIN (KXAN) – Concordia University said May 4 it got a $2.71 million Title V grant through the University’s “Concordia Con Corazón” or “Concordia With Heart” project.

According to the May 4 announcement, the grant, funded over five years, will prioritize services and support measures to ensure Hispanic and low-income students—especially Hispanic female students—who seek to complete post-secondary degrees at Concordia University Texas are successful.

Concordia said the grant will fund the expansion of the University’s Summer Bridge program.

According to the school, that program aims to ease the transition to college by providing students with the academic skills and social resources needed to succeed in a college environment.

The fund will also enhance the University’s wellness programming to address students’ mental, social and emotional health; food insecurity; or emergency fund needs, allowing students to more proactively focus on their academics, according to the school.



Additionally, Concordia said the grant will enable the University to strengthen “evidence-based professional development opportunities” for its staff – leading to improved utilization of data for decision-making.

According to the May 4 announcement, Concordia University Texas will implement technology that provides faculty with the ability to communicate across systems so the University can address student success initiatives more efficiently.

