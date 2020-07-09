Community organizes to #keepAISDkidsfed during district vacation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has provided nearly one million free meals to more than 4,000 students during the summer.

But with the district on summer vacation, which includes the food distribution team, the Central Texas Food Bank is working to fill student meal packs.

Due to the high demand caused by the pandemic, however, it will only be able to fill 45% of the expected requests.

To help out, several organizations created a fundraiser to provide thousands of meals to kids throughout the community during the week.

So far, the #keepAISDkidsfed campaign has raised more than $82,000, accounting for more than 12,000 meals for nearly 1,000 kids.

Those involved include restaurants, producers, farmers and logistic experts. The funds secured help kids in need while also keeping struggling restaurants afloat, including L’Oca d’Oro, Colleen’s Kitchen, Contigo, Henbit and Easy Tiger, among others.

Every $6 donated feeds an AISD student a locally made, nutritious and nourishing meal; helps keep local restaurants open; helps employ Austin food service professionals impacted by the Pandemic and helps keep Austin dollars in the local economy. #KeepAISDkidsfed

There are two days left to reach the $120,000 goal!

“It’s not just that we’re getting the food out to the families, we’re also being able to put people together to pay staff members and out of work restaurant workers to bring that money back into the community,” said Iffy Roma, one of the community organizers.

Austin ISD families can pick up their free meals this week at any of these locations:

El Buen Samaritano

7000 Woodhue Drive, Austin

Tuesday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



MEET AT RELAY

1023 Springdale Road No. 11A, Austin

Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

