City of Austin hands out $3,000 grants to more than 40 schools for green projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 40 schools in the Austin area are receiving grants from the City of Austin to help implement projects focused on sustainability and outdoor space.

The city’s Bright Green Future Grants were awarded to 41 schools in each of Austin’s city council districts. Public schools receiving grants are primarily in Austin ISD, but some in Eanes ISD, Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD also received grants.

The projects will offer “hands-on learning opportunities, make school campuses greener, and provide tangible benefits to surrounding neighborhoods,” according to a press release from the city’s Office of Sustainability. The projects are expected to benefit 15,000 students.

Each project will receive up to $3,000 for implementation. Projects include bicycle clubs, rain gardens, vegetable gardens and outdoor classrooms.

“The pandemic has not gone away, and it’s now more important than ever to have safe outdoor spaces for student learning,” said Lucia Athens, Austin’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Almost every project funded this year will bring students outside.”

The Office of Sustainability received 75 project applications from 53 schools across the area. The grant program is funded by the office and five other city departments: Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Transportation Department, Austin Water, Development Service Department Urban Forestry Program and the Watershed Protection Department.

Here’s a list of projects that were awarded a grant:

Outdoor classrooms: AHB Community School, Becker Elementary, Blazier Elementary, Bowie High, Harmony School of Excellence, Highland Park Elementary, Linder Elementary, Menchaca Elementary, Patton Elementary, Rodriguez Elementary

Bicycle clubs: Allison Elementary, Hart Elementary, Harris Elementary, Houston Elementary, Langford Elementary, Oak Springs Elementary, Ortega Elementary, Overton Elementary, Perez Elementary, Reilly Elementary, Rodriguez Elementary, St. Elmo Elementary, Sanchez Elementary

Rain gardens: Anderson Mill Elementary, Cunningham Elementary, Grandview Hills Elementary, Lee Elementary, Magnolia Montessori for All, Mills Elementary, Sunset Valley Elementary

Vegetable gardens: Bailey Middle, Bowie High, Campbell Elementary, Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Linder Elementary, Mendez STEM Academy, UT Elementary, Zilker Elementary

Wildlife gardens: Barton Creek Elementary, Brentwood Elementary, St. Ignatius Martyr School

Aviary: Govalle Elementary

Recycling & composting programs: Austin Discovery School, Alternative Learning Center, Maplewood Elementary