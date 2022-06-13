AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD and several other area school districts are offering free meals to children this summer.
Austin ISD said these students qualify for free summer meals:
- Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools.
- Any child in the community younger than 19.
- Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
You can use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in Texas:
- Call 211 to speak to a live operator.
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
- Visit the Summer Meals website for an interactive map of meal sites.
Austin ISD is offering meals at 52 sites throughout the city. The district will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed July 4-8.
Round Rock ISD is offering free meals during the month of June only at the following school:
- Voigt Elementary
The district is giving free meals during June and July at these schools:
- Anderson Mill Elementary
- Round Rock High
- Success High
And Round Rock is offering free meals during July at these schools:
- Bluebonnet Elementary
- Callison Elementary
- Union Hill Elementary
- Hernandez Middle
- Hopewell Middle
- Grisham Middle
Pflugerville ISD is offering free meals to any child under age 18. You do not need to register (or be registered in a summer school program) or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. You need to sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.
May 31 – Aug. 12
- Timmerman Elementary
- Wieland Elementary
June 1 – June 16
- Delco Primary
June 1 – June 24
- Ruth Barron Elementary
June 6 – June 23
- Connally High School
June 6 – June 30
- Weiss High School
June 6 – July 21
- Pflugerville High School
June 6 – June 23 and July 6 – July 22
- Windemere Elementary
July 18 – July 29
- Dessau Elementary
- Westview Middle
- Park Crest Middle
- Dessau Middle
- Pflugerville Middle School
July 25 – Aug. 4
- River Oaks Elementary