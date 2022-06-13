AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD and several other area school districts are offering free meals to children this summer.

Austin ISD said these students qualify for free summer meals:

  • Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools.
  • Any child in the community younger than 19.
  • Enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

You can use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in Texas:

Austin ISD is offering meals at 52 sites throughout the city. The district will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed July 4-8. 

Round Rock ISD is offering free meals during the month of June only at the following school:

  • Voigt Elementary

The district is giving free meals during June and July at these schools:

  • Anderson Mill Elementary
  • Round Rock High
  • Success High

And Round Rock is offering free meals during July at these schools:

  • Bluebonnet Elementary
  • Callison Elementary
  • Union Hill Elementary
  • Hernandez Middle
  • Hopewell Middle
  • Grisham Middle

Pflugerville ISD is offering free meals to any child under age 18. You do not need to register (or be registered in a summer school program) or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. You need to sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.

May 31 – Aug. 12

  • Timmerman Elementary
  • Wieland Elementary

June 1 – June 16

  • Delco Primary

June 1 – June 24

  • Ruth Barron Elementary

June 6 – June 23

  • Connally High School

June 6 – June 30

  • Weiss High School

June 6 – July 21

  • Pflugerville High School

June 6 – June 23 and July 6 – July 22

  • Windemere Elementary

July 18 – July 29

  • Dessau Elementary
  • Westview Middle
  • Park Crest Middle
  • Dessau Middle
  • Pflugerville Middle School

July 25 – Aug. 4

  • River Oaks Elementary