Central Texas parents plan for upcoming winter school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Central Texas parents are making last-minute child care plans now that most school districts are closing because of inclement weather.

A few things that factor into those closures decisions include:

road conditions

building conditions

temperature and wind chill

conversations with county emergency management offices

local forecasts

Mother of three, Gunjan Dokania, had special plans for her 40th birthday this week. Those plans might change now Eanes ISD is closing Thursday because of weather and road conditions.

“We are going to be stuck at home with three small kids and a dog,” said Dokania.

Hutto Independent School District was one of the first to pull the trigger after days of communication with Williamson County Emergency management.

“Knowing that our buses get out early in the morning and our parents are out early in the morning, sometimes before the sun rises, getting their kids to school, we just didn’t want to take the risk of having anyone out on the roadway when there would be some sort of accumulation of ice,” said Noelle Newton, Executive Director of Communications & Community Relations at Hutto ISD.

Officials say the district is in a unique situation because it closed for two days after the MLK holiday due to COVID.

“We have asked that our teachers send work home with the students just because we feel they do need to make up for some of that lost time. Those days we lost due to COVID,” Newton said.

Hays CISD said it spent the last several days on calls with emergency management officials in Hays and Travis counties, as well as superintendents in the Austin-area.

“We have almost 22,000 students, we have 150 buses that are on the road and we have people in our cafeterias that are coming in early in the morning to make breakfast,” explained Tim Savoy of Hays CISD. “Once all of the wheels start going into motion, it’s very difficult to stop it or to reverse it and so we know that when we do make a decision, it has to be no later than five in the morning.”

At the beginning of each year, Savoy says the district will add some extra minutes on to the school day, which will build up overtime over the school year.

Savoy says the district has banked minutes that will cover this week’s closures.

“If we do have to close for a couple of days, then we wouldn’t have to make them up. Now, having said that, we still do have our inclement weather days on the calendar because we’ll use our minutes up that are in the bank for this time,” Savoy explained. “So if next week or the week after we get another ice storm and have to close then we’ll have to start looking at whether or not we have to do any makeup time. But those days are also built in the calendar.”

KXAN is keeping a complete, up-to-date list of school closures here.