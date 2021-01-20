Cedar Ridge High School switches to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Due to its current number of positive COVID-19 cases, Cedar Ridge High School will close its campus and move to remote learning for five instructional days.

In a letter from Principal Jiae Kim, the school said it will remain remote now through Wednesday, Jan. 27. In-person learning on campus will resume Thursday, Jan. 28. Extracurricular activities as well as before and afterschool programs are also suspended during that time.

The PSAT for sophomores scheduled for Jan. 26 is also canceled. They will get to take the test next year when they are juniors. Students who left a necessary device at school can still pick it up at the main office between 8:40 a.m. and 4 p.m., the school said, and students will also be able to checkout a mobile hotspot then.

“All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction,” the school’s announcement read.

The school said it made this decision using recommendations from the Williamson County and Cities Health District and Austin Public Health. Leaders have begun contact tracing to find people who were potentially exposed.

Breakfast and lunch will still be provided curbside at the school on weekdays for any students 18 and under between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., the announcement read.

As of Wednesday, the Round Rock Independent School District’s COVID-19 dashboard reports Cedar Ridge has nine current, or active, cases. Forty three people are considered to be current “close contacts”.

In total, the school has had 73 cumulative cases, and 177 people have been cumulatively exposed.

The school asks anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to contact the campus nurse, Han Milare, through email at han_milare@roundrockisd.org and COVID-19 contact Jonathan Arenaz at jonathan_arenaz@roundrockisd.org.