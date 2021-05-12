Burnet High School culinary students sending chicken to space

FILE – This file satellite image provided by NASA and taken by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the International Space Station, shows Tropical Storm Barry (Christina Koch/NASA via AP, File)

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet High School Culinary Arts students recently took on a mission quite literally out of this world.

Five culinary arts students were named this years NASA’s Hunch Program Culinary Champions.

Each year 33 different schools across the country participate in NASA’s Hunch program to be proclaimed a Space Dawg. The students must take into account the nutritional requirements that will meet the standards of the NASA Johnson Space Center Food Lab.

Only one winner is named.

SPACE DAWG team members Jacey Huston, Will Rundzieher, Nicholai Rowland, Matthew Thrane and Bridget Bristow (KXAN)

Burnet High School’s Culinary team of five won full-ride scholarship opportunities and their winning “Creamy Chicken Francaise” will be sent up into space for astronauts to enjoy at the International Space Station.

The scholarship opportunity totals $300,000 to Sullivan University in Kentucky — one of the top culinary programs in the country.

The students can choose from four degree paths including Baking and Pastry, Event Management, Hospitality Management, or Culinary Arts.

The SPACE DAWG team members spent the year researching how to send food to space, talking to chefs, food scientists, past astronauts, and watching endless YouTube videos about space food.

A NASA HUNCH project manager says the recipe will likely be processed and sent to the International Space Station in the next 6-9 months.

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout will show us the prized Creamy Chicken Francaise tonight @ 5 p.m.