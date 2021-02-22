Burnet High School auditorium floods due to cracked pipe

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is working with its insurance provider after it was discovered Sunday that a cracked pipe flooded the Burnet High School auditorium.

Severe winter storms last week damaged school buildings, businesses and homes alike across Central Texas, mainly due to busted, frozen water pipes.

The cracked pipe was found in the wall of the Fine Arts Building, the district said. The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department and the Burnet Fire Department all responded to the school to help remove the water.

The district’s maintenance and custodial staff also worked through the night to remove the water to stop further damage.