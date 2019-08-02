‘Bulletproof’ backpacks being sold in Central Texas stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, bulletproof backpacks are now being sold in some Office Depot and Office Max stores across the country, including Austin.

They’ve mostly been sold online up to this point, but retailers say the demand is going up due to parents looking for a way to help protect their children from school shootings.

Bulletproof Backpack made by Guard Dog Security (KXAN photo: Erin Cargile)

KXAN found four made by Guard Dog Security on the shelf at the north Austin Office Depot at U.S. 290 and IH 35. The cheapest option is about $195 with tax.

Office Depot store near I-35 and U.S. 290 in north Austin (KXAN Photo: Erin Cargile)

It looks and feels like a normal backpack, but comes with a soft armor panel sewn into the back that has been tested to stop a 9mm or .44 magnum round of ammo.



Adam Handelsman owns SpecOps Communications and works for readytogosurvival.com, an online store based in Austin, that recently stopped selling the built-in soft armor backpacks and switched to bulletproof plates instead.

Bulletproof backpack plate called PakProtect by Gladiator Solutions (KXAN Photo: Erin Cargile)

The PakProtect plate, made out of a patented polyurethane composite, weighs 17 ounces. Handelsman said his own daughter carries it in her backpack at Vandegrift High School in northwest Austin.



“Yes, it is a very disturbing conversation,” said Handelsman. “It’s one that when I grew up my parents never had, but I feel that there are some people who can stick their head in the sand and say it’s never going to happen to my kid. And there’s other people who are going to say, ‘Well unfortunately, this is the world we live in, and I want my kids to have the same protection the law enforcement in our community use — and have them come home every night.’“

The plate has been tested to stop ammunition from a 9mm and 40mm handgun, and withstood multiple rounds.

Readytogosurvival.com said they sell about 100 plates a month at $130 each.

Company founder Roman Zrazhevskiy believes parents are definitely buying them, because in August — when kids head back to class — he sees a 250% spike in sales. Zrazhevskiy said massive school shootings also drive up sales.



Carl Morse, who had not heard of the ballistic gear made for children, was shocked there was such a product on the market. But said he would buy it for his own two daughters who are now in college.



“It’s your child’s life,” said Morse. “And our daughter that goes to UT, there’s enough crazy things that happen on that campus, I’d be willing to get her one.”