Budget blowback: Austin ISD fine arts director position cut due to financial shortfalls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A beloved fine arts director at an Austin Independent School District academy has been cut, leaving parents worried about the future of additional music, choir and theater programming.

Nicole Griffith, principal of the McCallum Fine Arts Academy, revealed to parents that the district is no longer funding the director position, previously held by Heather Ramsay, for the upcoming school year, citing a budget shortage.

“We are indebted to Heather Ramsay and the hard work and dedication she has given to the McCallum Fine Arts Academy. She has poured her heart and soul into this work and it has meant a great deal to all of us,” Griffith wrote. “Her commitment to the academy and to the Fine Arts students will be missed.”

Parents now wonder: if the director position at a magnet school can’t be funded anymore, how will other fine arts programs survive?

“We live in a town that is supposed to focused on art, theater and especially music. So I don’t get why it would be a good idea to cut a school that is bringing up the next generation of talent in a town that is so focused on it. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Jene Maroney, whose son is a sophomore at McCallum.

During an Austin ISD Board of Trustees meeting on March 11, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde introduced a new staffing formula the district will be using, which may lead to entire overhauls of campuses. Schools may see some employee positions moved to other campuses or eliminated altogether.

KXAN reached out the AISD officials to see if that’s what happened at McCallum, but they did not respond to our request.

Principal Griffith, however, wants to assure families this will not compromise the school’s programming. Instead, she called this a “restructuring.”

Although the leadership will change, she said the school’s tradition of fine arts will not. In fact, she is offering upcoming town halls where parents will get the opportunity to weigh in on what changes they want to see.

“Our resources, offerings, and opportunities will continue to thrive. I am committed to a smooth transition as we shift into a new leadership model for the academy,” Griffith wrote.

Some parents said they want the McCallum community to come together and insist there is solid direction, similar in the way Ramsay steered the academy.

“I’m hoping that the community can come together and push for what we want and what is good for them,” Maroney said.

Fine Arts Legislative Bill

A bill currently being considered in the Texas House may take away even more fine arts opportunities for students.

House Bill 434 would give high school students the option to trade out their one fine arts credit for a credit in career and technical education.

Supporters said this allows students to take classes they are passionate about. But fine arts advocates said this could drive students away. The bill is pending in the Public Education Committee.

