Buda school teaches students how to give all year long

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) —During the holidays you can always find someone giving back to the community, but for one school in Buda giving back happens year round.

“A philanthropist is someone who does good deeds for others,” said teacher Maddie Davis as she read to her Pre-K class.

“I donate my old clothes to neighbors who need them,” one student replied.

At the Learning Experience giving back is part of the curriculum and students are applying what they learn in class to everyday life.

“Here at The Learning Experience, we teach our kids their ABCs, we teach our kids their 1,2,3s and most importantly we teach them philanthropy,” said Deleasha Meier, center director.

The kids learn about giving back through books, assignments, videos and of course by giving back themselves. Some of the students were dropping off toys in the donation box as they entered the class.

“In the month of November we donated gently used coats to needy kids and families and then in December we are donating to Blue Santa,” said Meier.