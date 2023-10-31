BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – Lost Pines Elementary has a new vending machine, according to the Bastrop Independent School District.

The district posted Tuesday morning that the school unveiled the machine that will vend books instead of snacks.

The district said the machine will dispense a book of choice to students when they are “recognized for being safe, respectful, & responsible”.

KXAN has reached out to the district for more details about the machine and will update this article when we get the information.