Back-to-school in Central Texas: Austin area district start dates and COVID-19 safety measures

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It’s just weeks before Central Texas schools return for their second year of pandemic-era classes and fall 2021 will bring no shortage of decisions for families to consider.

It’s important to note that while Texas school districts aren’t able to require masking, many are encouraging both students and staff to do so.

Austin ISD

First day of classes is August 17.

Safety policies: Masking strongly encouraged. Austin ISD staff will not be required to screen for symptoms and temperature upon entry.

Virtual learning option: Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be eligible for a semester-only virtual option.

Bastrop ISD

First day of class is Aug. 17.

Safety policies: Social distancing will be implemented when possible, including lunchtimes, when eating will be allowed outdoors and possible in classrooms. The school will also have assigned seating on buses to make contract tracing easier. NOTE: Bastrop ISD says it won’t require fully vaccinated students and staff to quarantine for 14 days if they’ve been exposed to a COVID-19-positive person as long as they aren’t showing symptoms.

Virtual learning option: To be added

Blanco ISD

First day of class is Aug. 17.

Safety policies: To be added.

Virtual learning option: To be added.

Georgetown ISD

First day of class is Aug. 19.

Safety policies: Georgetown ISD safety plan indicates that frequent disinfection will be implemented and hand sanitizer will be readily available at main entries to campuses and other common areas.

Virtual learning option: GISD says instruction will be fully in-person for all students in all grade levels.

Lago Vista ISD

First day of class is Aug. 12.

Safety policies: Lago Vista ISD says it will make disposable masks available to students and staff upon request. Social distancing will be implemented as possible. The district says it may in the future ask students to voluntarily report vaccination status to determine whether or not quarantine will be recommended if they encounter someone who tests positive.

Virtual learning option: Lago Vista ISD doesn’t currently have plans to offer virtual learning.

Leander ISD

First day of class is Aug. 12.

Safety policies: Leander ISD is recommending mask wearing for all staff and students while indoors. The district has its own colored guidance protocols in place and is currently in its “Yellow” phase, indicating moderate or worsening COVID-19 risks. Yellow-level indicates that students should keep three feet of distance between each other when possible. Cohorting (or certain groupings of students sticking together) will be highly recommended at the elementary level. Find more information on district’s Yellow level here.

Virtual learning option: Leander ISD virtual learning will be offered only to families with health concerns. Enrollment is currently subject to a waiting list, the district says.

Pflugerville ISD

First day of class is Aug. 12.

Safety policies: Pflugerville ISD is strongly encouraging unvaccinated individuals to wear masks around those who are not in their immediate household. Staff will not be subject to temperature checks and symptom screenings.

Virtual learning option: A limited Pflugerville ISD virtual learning will be available for K-12 students. Families who applied for the Virtual Learning Academy in May should have received emails notifying student acceptance. Students who participate in virtual instruction will not be assigned home campuses or PfISD teachers, but will be taught via a third-party vendor.

Round Rock ISD

First day of class is Aug. 18.

Safety policies: Round Rock ISD says hand sanitizer will be provided and encouraged for students. Masking will be encouraged. Lunch times will be staggered to allow for social distancing. Parents and students may request desk shields inside the classroom.

Virtual learning option: A one-semester virtual learning program will be available to K-6 students and begin Aug. 18. Instruction will be facilitated by Round Rock ISD teachers. Families who want to enroll their students must submit a transfer form before Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Beginning Aug. 10, families will be able to request student transfer to virtual learning through their home campus. Students will be able to transfer back to in-person learning at any time.