AUSTIN (KXAN) — While soaking in the final month of summer break, it was always an unwelcome scene growing up: school supplies—the biggest indicator that a blissful couple of months without an alarm clock is coming to an end.

Even though it indicates summer break is coming to a close, school districts and local groups are working to make sure kids in Austin have what they need to successfully return to the classroom next year. Back-to-school events are well underway.

There were several in Austin Saturday. Sendero Health Plans joined folks from Austin Independent School District, Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Public Health and other groups to host Sendero Fest Saturday.

At the event, kids got free school supplies, eye checks, haircuts and immunizations, among other resources. It was a way to help parents “get the things they need to get their children ready for back to school,” Austin ISD board member Ofelia Zapata said.

The event wasn’t just for kids—it was also a job fair. Folks from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Austin ISD, Tesla and Samsung were posted up with information about hiring, Zapata said.

Not far was another back-to-school event hosted by the Dove Springs Advisory Board. They were giving away free backpacks and school supplies, along with COVID-19 vaccines.

Other back-to-school events

Here are some of the back-to-school drives still to come:

Austin ISD’s back-to-school BASH

August 6th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Palmer Events Center

Information about free shuttle buses and CapMetro passes can be found here

Lockhart back-to-school giveaway

August 6th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

521 North Pecos Street

If you wish to donate call (512)668-4334 or email charity@412kids.org

Round Rock ISD School Supplies Project

Find information about how to donate or get help with school supplies on its website here

Joe Barksdale back-to-school giveaway

August 13th from noon – 3 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum

If you have a back-to-school event you would link included in our list, please send an email to KXAN’s ReportIt.