Austin teachers union demands no in-class school until mid-November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Education Austin, the labor union representing teachers and other employees in the Austin Independent School District, published a list of demands for AISD leadership before the proposed school year begins Aug. 18. It does not want school to start until Sept. 8, and it does not want any in-person teaching until at least mid-November.

“We need to stop the return of on-campus learning until public health data shows it is safe for students, families, teachers, and school employees,” the union wrote in support of its petition on Sunday night.

The public health data the union is pointing to is a 14-day streak of a decline in active cases, a positive test rate of less than 5% and a transmission rate of less than 1%.

They also want the district to provide personal protective equipment for staff, students and visitors on every campus in the district, and for the district to guarantee teachers get their full pay with no layoffs or furloughs.

Here’s the complete list of the union’s demands: