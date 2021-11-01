Austin school unveils monarch butterfly mural honoring Mexican culture

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin school celebrated Mexican-American history and culture by unveiling a monarch mural Monday morning.

Linder Elementary School partnered with Arte Texas artists to create a mural that overlooks the Linder Monarch Butterfly Garden.

The mural depicts the monarch butterfly migration. Texas is one of the key states the butterflies travel through every year, and the butterflies are significant to Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

The unveiling comes on Día de Los Muertos, a holiday that honors those who have passed on. The Indigenous Purépecha believe the monarchs represent the souls of their ancestors returning to visit them for Día de Muertos.

Linder Elementary monarch butterfly mural (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Second grade bilingual teacher Noe Elias also explained the mural serves as both a memorial and a welcome.

“We have a large immigrant population, not all of them are Mexican immigrants, but the monarch butterfly represents the journey of immigrants coming to a place,” Elias said. “… If we paint that mural, tell that story, it’s very important to us, because it also welcomes a new generation.”

Linder Elementary is located in southeast Austin near Mabel Davis District Park.