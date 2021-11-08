Austin teen robotics team hopes fundraiser can help after robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A high school robotics team was robbed: $10,000 worth of power tools, laptops and electronics stolen from The Howdy Bots.

The group is the only community robotics teams in Austin for students between ages 13 and 18.

Howdy Bots President Evan Marchman says he doesn’t know if the thieves knew they were stealing from students. But they did know what they were doing: taking items they could get out easily and get rid of just as fast.

The theft has hit the group very hard. Right now, they don’t have enough equipment to keep the students busy at once.

They’re hoping their annual fundraiser — taking place this weekend — can help them have a successful season.

“It’s kind of a double whammy,” said Marchman. “We are entering our primary fundraiser this coming weekend and normally that is to raise money for our registration fees and robotics parts. Now we need to add to that, all the other tools and stuff we need to replace.”

