Austin Public Health to release guidelines for schools returning to in-person classes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is working on a set of guidelines for school districts in Travis County as they prepare to reopen this fall.

On Tuesday, Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told Travis County commissioners that APH’s working group recommendations on schools will be sent out soon.

Escott said a 32-page draft of the guidelines has been written up and sent out to superintendents of school districts within Travis County, to make sure the guidelines are feasible for schools.

While Escott said the state is not giving local health authorities any authority to make requirements of school districts, he is confident that superintendents of districts across Travis County will work with APH to adhere to the guidelines.

