Austin Public Health school employee vaccinations kicking into overdrive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health says it has vaccinated about 5,000 teachers, school staff members and child care workers.

The site at Circuit of the Americas has helped vaccinate about 3,000 — with plans to vaccinate another 5,000 employees from local school districts this weekend.

APH told city and county leaders Tuesday it’s also working with community groups to set up mobile vaccine distribution.

“It’s definitely a partnership where the partner is responsible for certain aspects of the mobile operation and then Austin Public Health is responsible for bringing the vaccine, the staffing, etcetera,” said Stephanie Hayden-Howard, Austin Public Health director.

APH says those community groups — like Meals on Wheels, the Housing Authority and local churches — are surveying interest and making lists of clients or congregants who want a vaccine.