AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is redrawing its school board districts, and is hosting a “community conversation” via Zoom on Monday night.

On its website, AISD explained that it redraws districts every 10 years in accordance with U.S. Census data to best balance the populations of its seven single-member board of trustees districts. That means each elected trustee from a specific area represents roughly the same amount of people, AISD said.

What triggered the redraw this year, attorneys for AISD said, was a section in the Texas Education Code that says districts must redraw single-member boundaries if the “most populous district exceeds the population of the least populous district by more than 10%,” according to census data.

What it doesn’t do is add or subtract students or neighborhoods in AISD. It merely redistributes updated population numbers within the district so that “each voter in the district has a roughly equal chance of electing their candidate of choice,” AISD said.

“Any neighborhood that is in Austin ISD will stay in Austin ISD, and any neighborhood that is currently in a neighboring school district will stay in that neighboring school district,” AISD said. “Redistricting does not impact attendance zones, feeder patterns or your taxes in any way.”

The AISD board of trustees has nine total members, seven of which are elected to represent individual districts.

The meeting Monday is at 6 p.m. and people can register for it on AISD’s website. The next meeting is April 12.