Austin ISD’s lone finalist for superintendent takes part in virtual conversations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents had the chance to get to know Austin Independent School District’s lone finalist for superintendent this week.

AISD named Stephanie Elizalde the lone finalist in late July. She’s worked with the Dallas Independent School District since 2011 in a number of positions.

Elizalde answered questions from the community over live stream on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

She says one area she would like to focus on is ensuring every student has access to the same quality of education, regardless of their zip code.

“I consider public ed the leveling of the playing field, as it was for me, and I want that for every single one of our students,” she explained.

She believes her familiarity with the Texas education system will also help her make the right decisions for students and parents.

“I have grown up in the Texas system, not just as a student but as an educator, and I’ve been able—I know what the school finance is, I know what the school accountability is—doesn’t mean we agree with them all, but we certainly know them, and therefore I felt very confident with that,” Elizalde said.