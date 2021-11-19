Austin ISD works to fill vacant teacher positions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District needs to fill a teacher shortage. The district has close to 130 vacancies right now.

At a meeting of the board Thursday night, leaders talked about ways they are trying to fill that shortage.

In addition to recruiting from local high schools, the district is partnering with Texas universities, including Huston-Tillotson.

Talent Acquisition Administrative Coordinator Steven Jackson spoke about the Huston-Tillotson African American Male Teacher Initiative at the meeting. The goal of the initiative is to increase the number of Black men in the teaching profession. Twenty students would get a full scholarship to pursue jobs in education.

Jackson said by 2025, they expect to have about 100 men in the program.

Until they hire teachers, school leaders will rely on substitutes. But the district is also experiencing a shortage of subs.

The district has narrowed the list of positions eligible for substitutes to help.