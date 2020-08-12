Austin ISD votes to approve contract with lone finalist for superintendent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve its lone finalist for superintendent Tuesday night.

In an 8-0 vote, with District 1 Board Member LaTisha Anderson abstaining, a contract appointing Stephanie Elizalde as the district’s new superintendent was approved.

Elizalde was named the lone finalist in late July. She comes to Austin from the Dallas Independent School District, where she worked in a number of positions since 2011.

She will take over for outgoing Superintendent Paul Cruz effective August 12, according to the district.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent of Austin ISD and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, students, parents and community,” Elizalde said in a press release Tuesday. “I was highly attracted to the diversity of the Austin ISD community, and I’m committed to providing all students with an enriching educational experience, which will prepare them with the knowledge and skills to thrive in college, career, and life.”

Elizalde’s appointment comes after a lengthy process, which included input from more than 200 organizations and thousands of community members. It was a nationwide search, according to the district, with board members interviewing 64 candidates from 24 different states, the district says.

About Elizalde

According to AISD, Elizalde earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She also has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Texas at Austin.

Last week, Elizalde participated in a series of virtual conversations with the community, where she answered community-driven questions over live stream. She said one of her main focuses is providing quality education to all students, no matter their zip code.

Elizalde says her experience in the Texas education system as both a student and teacher has prepared her for the job with Austin ISD. She sat down with KXAN last month, after she was named lone finalist, for a one-on-one interview.