Austin ISD virtually celebrates grand opening of new elementary school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District celebrated the grand opening of a new elementary school in northwest Austin virtually Friday morning.

Austin ISD hosted a 10:30 a.m. Zoom meeting, where a virtual ceremony was held for students, families and the community to celebrate the opening of Doss Elementary School.

The virtual ceremony featured remarks from Principal Nathan Steenport and a video tour of the new school.

The district said Doss Elementary was treehouse inspired because of its location on a slope among the trees. The building has 44 classroom studios and capacity for 870 students.

It’s located on Northledge Drive off Far West Boulevard near Murchison Middle School. The school is part of the 2017 AISD Bond Program.

AISD started phased-in on-campus learning earlier this week on Oct. 5.