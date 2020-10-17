Austin ISD virtually celebrates grand opening of Bear Creek Elementary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District celebrated the grand opening of its newest campus Friday afternoon with a virtual ceremony.

Students, families and others who joined the Zoom meeting got a video tour of the new Bear Creek Elementary School in southwest Austin. It’s located off Escarpment Boulevard near the Grey Rock Golf and Tennis club.

KXAN got a first look inside the school last month.

For the next two years, the school is partnering with “Discovery Education” to offer solutions-based learning tools to students and teachers. The goal of the program is to help kids collaborate with other grade levels. Teachers also get in-class coaching and 10 days of professional development focusing on STEM education.

Bear Creek is the only school within AISD with that partnership. It’s also the first new school to be built as part of the 2017 AISD bond program.

Doss Elementary School in northwest Austin had a virtual opening ceremony of its own earlier this month.