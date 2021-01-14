Austin ISD urges parents, students to continue virtual learning next week

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is again asking parents to keep their students home for virtual learning next week. This comes as Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott warned the positivity rate among school-aged children is outpacing that of the entire community.

The school district originally closed for winter weather on Monday, then urged parents to keep kids home for the rest of this week. In a letter to parents Thursday, leaders extended that guidance to next week, starting Jan. 19. Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The district will continue to offer in-person classes for those who need it, such as students with special needs, but urges if you can to keep your children virtual.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said in the letter that their call to action for virtual learning this week showed “successful” results in limiting attendance. The district reported Tuesday that 10,420 students converted to remote learning for this week, with 9,202 of those students being in elementary school.

Elizalde said because of the reduced number of students, it allowed for “extensive social distancing” for those who had to go on campuses.