AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to vote on the Texas Education Agency’s plan for state intervention in the district’s special education services.

The board postponed the vote Thursday night. It has to decide what to do before the end of the month.

Since March, the Texas Education Agency has said it intends to appoint a conservator to tell the district how to operate matters related to special education.

The recommendation was announced alongside the release of a TEA investigative report finding the district had violated more than 40 special education requirements since 2020.

If the district agrees to the plan – Austin ISD officials will avoid, at least for now, having a state-appointed conservator come into the district and tell them how to handle operations. Instead, as a part of the agreement, a monitor would observe the district’s operations and report back to TEA officials.