Austin ISD to up security Friday after TikTok school shooting threat trends nationally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Police Department said its monitoring a national social media trend that rumors a non-specific school shooting threat on Friday, Dec. 17.

“These threats in no way mention any Austin ISD school and are believed to be part of a nationwide trend,” wrote Chief Ashley Gonzalez with AISDPD in a letter to the community.

As a result of the nationwide threats, Austin ISD said there will be additional security at schools Friday. It also vowed to investigate each threat thoroughly.

Gonzalez urged parents to talk to their students about responsibly using social media, especially when it comes to sharing possible threats.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a trend of reposting messages that have no relation to our city, area or schools and many of the threats end up being hoaxes. Please take this time to talk to your child about being responsible on social media and not sharing these threats or warnings, even as a precaution,” Gonzalez wrote.

Other school districts around the nation have also issued warnings about the social media trend, which is believed to have originated on TikTok.

If you do see a threat, contact AISDPD’s dispatch line at (512) 414-1703.