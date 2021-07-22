Austin ISD to ‘strongly encourage’ masks for everyone during 2021-22 school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District on Thursday released preliminary COVID-19 safety measures it plans to implement during the 2021-22 school year.

The district emphasized these plans are subject to change, depending on local COVID-19 data.

In a release, Austin ISD said it’s “committed to providing a safe and healthy environment so that we can welcome each and every student back.”

District leaders are planning to have in-person learning, which is backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they are trying to figure out how they can provide virtual options under the governor’s constraints.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring school districts and other “governmental entities in Texas” from requiring mask wearing.

AISD is expected to release more information on virtual options on Aug. 2. If you have feedback or questions, you can send them to the Let’s Talk website.

Masking

Austin ISD will “strongly encourage” wearing a mask indoors for everyone, especially those who are not vaccinated.

No temperature checks

AISD is asking staff and students to screen for symptoms before leaving home and stepping foot in school. The district said its COVID-19 Screen & Go on the AISD mobile app can be used to do this. The district won’t be doing temperature checks, according to the plan, or asking screening questions as you enter AISD buildings.

Isolating and quarantining

The district asks that you stay home if you or your child is sick. You’re asked to contact a physician of your choice and your child’s campus as soon as possible. Anyone who is sick will need to isolate for 10 days, unless you have a doctor’s note or negative PCR test saying otherwise. Rapid antigen testing will be offered in campus health rooms at the beginning of the school year.

Unvaccinated individuals who have had contact with someone who has tested positive will be required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. Those who are vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they are near someone who tested positive.

Cleaning

AISD plans to clean and disinfect highly-touched surfaces and areas often. They will do that immediately if a sick person has been in the room.

Air filtration for classrooms

Cleaning will happen often in classrooms, and assigned seating will be implemented to help with contact tracing, according to AISD’s plan. Social distancing of three feet or more in classrooms will be required if it is possible. Plexiglass will be set up as well. A HEPA air filtration system will be in each classroom.

Buses operating at full capacity

According to AISD’s plan, buses will operate at full capacity, but seating charts will be in place. Hand sanitizer will be available. Students in the same home will sit together, and cleaning will happen on a daily basis. Students are encouraged to wear masks on the bus.

Assigned seating in cafeteria

All students will eat breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria, unless your school had breakfast in the classroom before the pandemic. Assigned seating will be implemented, and students will be socially distanced if possible. Students will need to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before going to the food line.

COVID-19 vaccines and testing

The district is teaming up with organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to students, staff and families. AISD is “strongly” encouraging getting the vaccine. Vaccine clinic dates and times are online.

COVID-19 rapid antigen testing will be offered in campus health rooms at the start of the school year. Testing is not required. Call your school nurse for more information.