AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said Tuesday night it would have an announcement Wednesday morning about the search for an interim superintendent.

AISD tweeted about the announcement at 10:30 p.m. following a nearly three-and-a-half-hour private meeting between newly elected and current trustees.

According to the tweet, trustees talked about the process to hire a new interim superintendent until they find a permanent superintendent.

The special board meeting on Tuesday night came after Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays was named the lone finalist for the superintendent job in the Alief Independent School District in Houston last week.

Mays will start the new Alief ISD job in January, an AISD spokesperson confirmed to KXAN on Nov. 10.

The AISD board will flesh out the process for choosing a new interim superintendent in December, and a new person for the role could be named as early as that, the spokesperson said then.