AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will receive a federal grant, which it will use to bring solar panels to 16 school buildings.

The district originally requested nearly $15 million for its Solar for Schools program, according to U.S. Department of Energy documents.

Austin ISD is the only school district in Texas to win a grant from the Department of Energy as part of its Renew America’s Schools program.

The 16 schools chosen for the energy efficiency projects represent some of the most historically underserved students and communities.

In addition to saving on energy costs, educators will use the new green technology as teaching tools for students.